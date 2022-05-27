Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 13.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

