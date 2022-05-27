Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 51 ($0.64) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 29.23 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £128.93 million and a P/E ratio of -19.49. Sovereign Metals has a 12-month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 53.90 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 36.23.

