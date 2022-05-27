Petra Diamonds’ (PDL) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

LON:PDL opened at GBX 108.16 ($1.36) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 45 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 139 ($1.75). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.36. The stock has a market cap of £210.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa. The company also provides treasury, beneficiation, and other services.

