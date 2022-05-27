Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) will announce $96.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $97.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $388.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 264,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

