Berylson Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,800 shares during the quarter. Chewy comprises 6.1% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Chewy by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,302,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,428 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,070,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,969,000 after acquiring an additional 106,784 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 426.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,038 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,103,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,911,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,743,000 after acquiring an additional 110,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,914,972. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.88 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Chewy had a negative return on equity of 131.33% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chewy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.95.

About Chewy (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.