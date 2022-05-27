Berylson Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000. Elastic comprises approximately 4.8% of Berylson Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,758,000 after purchasing an additional 77,184 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.27. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock valued at $978,537 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

