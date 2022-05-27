Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 1,885.1% from the April 30th total of 94,200 shares. Approximately 24.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BTTX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80. Better Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $29.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Better Therapeutics will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Better Therapeutics to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Armanino bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $85,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $100,425 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Better Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.