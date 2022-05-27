BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BBAI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BBAI opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.27.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $33.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,142,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides decision support analytics solutions for the defense, intelligence, federal civilian, manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and commercial markets. Its solutions enable customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds that can be leveraged to inform decision-making and create decision advantages in various operational environments.

