Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Up 381.2% in May

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 381.2% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,332 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NASDAQ:BIOTW opened at $0.22 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

