BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

