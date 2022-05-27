BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $134.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $11.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $39.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,508,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 488,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
