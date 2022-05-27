BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. BitBall has a total market cap of $907,751.58 and $96,148.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,212.58 or 0.99988172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000065 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001010 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.