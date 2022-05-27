Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 45.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.35 million and $353.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002456 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00298603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00073789 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00065551 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.