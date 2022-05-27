Bitcoin SV One Day Volume Hits $178.00 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $916.98 million and $178.00 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $48.08 or 0.00166972 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,796.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.18 or 0.00611799 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00016531 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,070,814 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

