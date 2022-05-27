Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 537,089 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,598,000. UBS Group comprises approximately 5.1% of Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after acquiring an additional 548,440 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in UBS Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after acquiring an additional 167,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,514,000 after acquiring an additional 654,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in UBS Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,197,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,766,000 after acquiring an additional 240,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of UBS Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.87. 260,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,207. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

