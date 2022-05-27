BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.22.

Shares of BL opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.21. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $49.66 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 2,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total value of $186,027.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,322.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,422.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,592 shares of company stock valued at $256,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,431,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BlackLine by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackLine (Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

