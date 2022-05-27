BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 398.7% from the April 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

NYSE BGR traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 120,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,784. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

