BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 547.0% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 547.0% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
