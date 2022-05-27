BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) Short Interest Up 547.0% in May

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 547.0% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:MVT traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 54,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,643. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $17.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,073,000 after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 19.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 205,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 33,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 83.5% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 127,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 57,994 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

