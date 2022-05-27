Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BLSTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,715. Blackstone Minerals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

