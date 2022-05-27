Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Shares Sold by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,023 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Blade Air Mobility worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 495.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter worth about $4,571,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLDE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 4,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,868. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of -0.16.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

