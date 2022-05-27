Blair William & Co. IL Buys 33,797 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $13,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,001,000 after purchasing an additional 146,339 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,992,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,605,000 after purchasing an additional 418,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 142,933 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,901,008.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 345,000 shares of company stock worth $3,315,600 and sold 391,062 shares worth $5,393,549. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 16.06 and a quick ratio of 15.85. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 747.76% and a negative return on equity of 73.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

