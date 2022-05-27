Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Diageo by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,605,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale raised their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($39.01) to GBX 3,200 ($40.27) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,923.17.

DEO stock opened at $184.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.10. Diageo plc has a one year low of $175.46 and a one year high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

