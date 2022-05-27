Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

NYSE FDX opened at $212.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.16. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

