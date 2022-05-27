Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 140,274 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE T opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

