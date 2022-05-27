Blair William & Co. IL Has $15.63 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $115.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.33 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

