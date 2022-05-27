Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Seagen were worth $17,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Seagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Seagen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,524,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,017,157.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $138.46 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

