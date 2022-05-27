Blair William & Co. IL Sells 15,163 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $13,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.04 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

