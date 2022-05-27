Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BLPG remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. Blue Line Protection Group has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Blue Line Protection Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Line Protection Group (BLPG)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.