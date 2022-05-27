Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Stake Boosted by Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.

Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,427,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Bluegreen Vacations accounts for approximately 4.7% of Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $50,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BVH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $553.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.78. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is 17.75%.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.