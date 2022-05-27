Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.81 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08), with a volume of 1177842 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.12 ($0.08).
The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of £63.93 million and a PE ratio of -20.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.40.
