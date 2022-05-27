Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.08

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BYPLF. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.12) to GBX 800 ($10.07) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $538.33.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

