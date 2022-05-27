Bonfida (FIDA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.59 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 27th. In the last week, Bonfida has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. Bonfida has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonfida coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $520.11 or 0.01806144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.53 or 0.00512302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008926 BTC.

Bonfida Coin Profile

Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 coins and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 coins. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.medium.com . The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com . Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bonfida Coin Trading

