Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.73

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.73 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.45). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 26,656 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.94. The stock has a market cap of £87.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.91.
About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)
