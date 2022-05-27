Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $248.73

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.73 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 274 ($3.45). Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at GBX 272.50 ($3.43), with a volume of 26,656 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 253.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.94. The stock has a market cap of £87.91 million and a PE ratio of 6.91.

Get Braemar Shipping Services alerts:

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.