Brian Davis Sells 1,800 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25.

Brian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,025.30.

Shares of PEY opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.