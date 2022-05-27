Brian Davis Sells 1,800 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Director Brian Davis sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$25,551.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,374,005.25.
Brian Davis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Davis bought 1,800 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,025.30.
Shares of PEY opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.35. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$5.38 and a twelve month high of C$15.68.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.89.
About Peyto Exploration & Development (Get Rating)
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Recommended Stories
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.