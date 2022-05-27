Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of BWB opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $445.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $71,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 72,017 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

