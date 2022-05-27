British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Update

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the April 30th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTLCY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.30) to GBX 640 ($8.05) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 650 ($8.18) to GBX 710 ($8.93) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British Land from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of British Land from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.58.

BTLCY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96. British Land has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

