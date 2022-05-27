Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.5% of State Street Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of Broadcom worth $11,001,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.88.

Shares of AVGO traded up $27.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $578.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,112. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $591.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.86, for a total value of $1,877,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

