Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $5.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $21.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

