Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) will announce $5.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.60. Capital One Financial reported earnings of $7.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $20.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $21.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $22.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
COF stock opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.48. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.
Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
