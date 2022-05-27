Brokerages Anticipate Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.81 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full-year sales of $28.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.03 billion to $28.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $29.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 3.60%. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,475,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,474,127. Flex has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

