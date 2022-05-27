Brokerages Anticipate Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $2,074,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,556,894 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $226,745,000 after buying an additional 1,169,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,998,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,100,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

