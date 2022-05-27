Brokerages Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 billion to $12.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $15.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of HES stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,964. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 609,652 shares of company stock worth $60,473,245. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

