Brokerages Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.71. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 536.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lantheus from $77.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Lantheus in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

Shares of LNTH traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,910. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $69.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 2,409 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $115,728.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,551 shares of company stock worth $7,143,905. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,742,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $317,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,269 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,663,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,513,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,855,000 after buying an additional 624,459 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lantheus by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,978,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 588,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lantheus by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,764,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,980,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

