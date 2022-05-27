Brokerages Anticipate Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Matterport posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MTTR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matterport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.84.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 868,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $4,715,450.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,194,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,083,686.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at $409,870,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $233,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter worth $102,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter worth $71,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,463. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. Matterport has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

