Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.61 billion. Chesapeake Energy reported sales of $693.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year sales of $6.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.66. Chesapeake Energy had a positive return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 186,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $17,910,681.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,156,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,094,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,399,901. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of CHK traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,866. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $103.92.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.