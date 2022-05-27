Brokerages Expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) to announce $297.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.61 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $222.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $297.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. Evolent Health’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

In other news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $52,361.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,350,000 after acquiring an additional 111,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after acquiring an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,813,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,567 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,380,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,874,000 after acquiring an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 913,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,007. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

