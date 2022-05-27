Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) to announce sales of $64.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.19 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $47.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $275.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $256.30 million to $317.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $416.39 million, with estimates ranging from $283.40 million to $547.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

GBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

Shares of GBT traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.26. The company had a trading volume of 33,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,011. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $3,015,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 38,472 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,279,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

