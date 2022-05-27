Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to Announce -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) to report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Lovesac posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen acquired 4,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,194.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.54. 18,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,002. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $522.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.43. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

