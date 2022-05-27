Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $7.13

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 2,347.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,121,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,039,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 892,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 847,914 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 352.49% and a negative return on equity of 121.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc) delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

