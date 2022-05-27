Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) PT at $50.90

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $628.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 36.06% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $49,996,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

