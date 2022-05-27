Brokerages Set Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Price Target at $29.20

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

BHLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,037. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

In related news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

