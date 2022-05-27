Brokerages Set Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Target Price at $1,655.03

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,589.03.

BURBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.17) to GBX 1,850 ($23.28) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.68) to GBX 1,836 ($23.10) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,280 ($28.69) to GBX 1,950 ($24.54) in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:BURBY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 41,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,995. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of $18.18 and a twelve month high of $32.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

